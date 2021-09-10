Pleasant weather continues Saturday; Wetter pattern into next week

It was an absolute BEAUTIFUL day of weather across Acadiana on this Friday.

It will be another very pleasant and comfortable night as we see temperatures dropping into the lower 60s with even some upper 50s possible across northern Acadiana.

Bradley Overnight lows

Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday as temperatures top out near 90°.

It'll be warm, yes, but that humidity will remain on the lower side, so it won't feel too terribly bad out there if you plan on enjoying the day or perhaps heading out to support the Cajuns in their home opener.

By Sunday, the humidity will be back as our winds turn southerly and we see start to see an increase in moisture.

This will kick off a rather active and unsettled weather pattern across the area.

Reason being is that we have an area of disturbed weather near central America and the moisture associated with it will be lifting northward.

It currently has a high, 70% chance of developing into a quick spin-up tropical depression or weak tropical storm in the coming days before moving into Texas.

Bradley GFS Model Moisture

Regardless of any sort of development, deep tropical moisture will be moving in across portions of Texas and Louisiana though the better part of next week.

This will NOT be a full-blown tropical system, but rather a rainmaker.

As a result, we will see elevated rain chances here across Acadiana with the possibility to see some heavy rainfall at times.

Here are some of the long-range model rain estimates through the next several days.

Bradley Rain Estimates

Bradley Rain Estimates

They are still indicating the potential for some areas to see several inches of rainfall, so we'll have to watch that going into next week for the possibility of any flash flooding concerns.

