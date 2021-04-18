Pleasant start to the week; stronger cold front arrives mid-week

We finally started to turn the corner on the rainfall today, but those clouds have been tough to shake.

Temperatures have been seasonably cool in the 60s this afternoon.

Expect skies to gradually clear later on tonight.

It will be a chilly start to our Monday as readings drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Bradley Overnight Lows

Mainly sunny skies will be in place throughout Monday, although we will likely see some mid-high level clouds working in by the afternoon.

Nothing that will cause any issues.

In fact, it will shape up to be a pretty nice and comfortable day as low humidity remains in place.

Temperatures will find their way into the lower 70s tomorrow afternoon.

More clouds will work in tomorrow evening and night as an upper-level disturbance pushes through.

Bradley HRRR model

Significant moisture will be lacking, but we can't completely rule out a stray light shower or two.

This feature will clear the region by daybreak on Tuesday, so it will be back to mainly sunny skies throughout the day as temperatures push the mid-70s.

A strong cold front (Well, at least for mid-April standards) will be poised to push through the area late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.

It will not be bringing much fanfare with it in regard to rainfall, but temperatures will be cooler behind it.

Bradley Long-Range Euro

In fact, we will see temperatures in the upper 40s first thing Wednesday morning.

Readings will settle into the middle 60s by Wednesday afternoon under mainly sunny skies.

Chilly conditions once again going into Thursday morning as temperatures drop into the middle 40!

Another nice day in store on Thursday before clouds and some scattered showers return for Friday.

Timing for the showers and storms look to be late Friday night going into Saturday morning, although timing can certainly still change, so we'll watch the trends in the days ahead.

Still too early to say whether severe weather would be a possibility as well.

Hopefully we'll start to clear things out for Saturday afternoon and going into next Sunday.

First half of next week is looking good for now.

Continue to check the latest 10-day forecast for the most up to date information!

I hope you all have a wonderful week!

~Bradley

