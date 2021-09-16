Pesky tropical showers stay...a little more sun in between

Scattered lingering tropical showers and a few storms will remain in the forecast for Acadiana over the next several days while the remnants of Nicholas meanders through Acadiana into the weekend.

Best rain chances will primarily be during the afternoon hours, but in between expect plenty of cloud and sun intervals.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances will stay in the 60% range Friday, with little change in the pattern through the weekend and into early next week.

And although the rain chances remain fairly high, in between plenty of sun and cloud intervals are expected.

Daytime highs will continue in the mid to possibly upper 80s into the weekend while humid overnight lows will stay mostly near the mid-70s.

The best news of late is that we are now expected a fairly decent cool front to arrive by next Wednesday, which should shut down the rain chances for the end of next week and possibly into the following weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Along with lower humidity daytime highs may drop closer to the low-mid 80s behind the front while night time/morning lows could dip into the lower 60s and perhaps into the upper 50s for a night or two in the northern-most portions of Acadiana.

Better yet, the GFS long-range outlook brings an even stronger/cooler front in about two weeks...we'll see!

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile in the tropics, while the remnants of Nicholas were drifting near the Rockefeller Refuge in coastal Vermilion Parish Thursday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center is eyeing two systems for a good potential for development elsewhere in the Atlantic Basin...one off of the East Coast of the U.S. and the other in the far eastern Atlantic.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Neither of these systems poses a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

We may have to watch however, any frontal boundaries that drop into the Gulf in the weeks ahead as they can sometimes generate into tropical systems...for now though, that is not shown in any of the long-term models.

Space Station may be visible Thursday evening...

Rob Perillo/KATC

Clouds permitting and that's a big "if", the International Space Station (ISS) will be zipping overhead in Acadiana around 8 pm...it will be visible in SW sky starting at 7:56 pm moving behind the Earth's shadow to the NE at 8:03 pm.

You can track future ISS flyovers here.

