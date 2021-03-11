Persistent pattern into weekend; changes into next week

Acadiana's persistent early spring weather will continue into the weekend, but a change to a more unsettled and potentially stormy pattern is on the way beginning late Sunday into mid-next week.

In the near-term, look for mild conditions at night with plenty of clouds and temperatures holding in the low-mid 60s through daybreak Friday.

KATC/Rob Perillo

Friday will feature another day filled with clouds and intervals of sunshine from time to time...and enough sun at times to get our high temperature to near 80°.

Breezy south-southeast winds will continue near 10-20 mph with a few gusts to 25 mph possible Friday afternoon.

No appreciable changes are anticipated into Saturday and a good part of Sunday, other than winds will begin to increase again Sunday afternoon ahead of a frontal boundary that should bring a good chance of showers and storms to the area by late Sunday/Sunday night into Monday.

KATC/Rob Perillo

Per the Storm Prediction Center, there will likely be a threat of severe weather for portions of the region, mainly just north of Acadiana late Sunday into Monday, with more accurate assessment of storm potential likely to be clarified in the next day or two.

Thereafter, it appears that the frontal system will become quasi-stationary across the Northern Gulf Coast early to mid-next week keeping the threat of showers, and perhaps some potent thunderstorms, in the forecast mix through Wednesday.

While the GFS is not as aggressive locally, some heavy rainfall will be impacting portions of the Central U.S. into the Gulf Coast States over the next week...and like any potential severe weather threats, we will also have a better idea of rain totals in the region in the next couple of days.

KATC/Rob Perillo

Cooler, drier weather is expected to return by the end of next week with the first "official" astronomical spring weekend looking mostly sunny and seasonably cool.

The spring equinox will occur at 4:37 am Saturday, March 20th.

------------------------------------------------------------

