Perfect to finish the week

Gorgeous spring weather is expected for Acadiana for the rest of the week with lots of sun, cool nights and mild days.

Conditions will warm this weekend, with mostly cloudy skies returning for Easter Sunday along with breezy southerly winds.

No rain is in the forecast until the next front arrives...sometime next Tuesday.

In the near term, after the skies clear, look for lows tonight to drop into the low-mid 40s across most of the area.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Full sunshine and seasonably mild weather is expected for our Thursday with highs reaching the lower to mid-70s along with a pleasant light breeze from the north-northeast.

Rob Perillo/KATC

After another cool one Thursday night into Friday morning, look for more sun Friday with temperatures warming well into the mid-70s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures at night and during the day will moderate into the weekend with fair to partly cloudy skies expected Saturday, and mostly cloudy skies with breezy southerly winds Sunday.

Highs this weekend will reach the lower 80s while night-time/morning lows moderate through the 60s to near 70° by Monday morning.

Next week will start warm and humid with highs pushing the mid-80s before our next front arrives sometime around Tuesday...another few very nice spring days should follow later next week.

It remains unclear as to whether the next front Tuesday may produce strong and/or severe storms locally, as predictability remains very low for this extended time frame.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel