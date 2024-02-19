Pattern turning more spring-like

After frosty conditions Monday morning, Acadiana's weather pattern is looking much more (early) spring-like with daytime highs to finish out the month of February looking to stay in the 70s.

In the near term, expect clear skies and chilly temperatures overnight through Tuesday morning with readings some 8-12 degrees milder than last night, in the low-mid 40s in most spots.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Plentiful sunshine and light southwest winds Tuesday will allow our temperatures to climb into the lower 70s in the afternoon...some 10° milder than Monday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will continue to moderate with lows ranging from the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

While there could be a few patches of fog come early Tuesday morning, there looks to be a higher risk of fog developing Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Wednesday will bring more sunshine after any fog burns off with highs reaching the mid-70s.

It will become mostly cloudy and quite breezy Thursday, ahead of a weak front will push through the area with little or no rain chances...at 10%.

Sunshine returns for Friday into the weekend with daytime highs continuing in the mid-70s while night time/morning lows dip down into the mid-upper 40s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Next week looks even milder, and for the most part, dry until the next frontal system arrives along about Wednesday or Thursday.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

And in other spring-like notes: Tuesday will be the last day of sunset before 6:00 pm until November 3rd!

Rob Perillo/KATC

We go to DST on March 10th, in less than 3 weeks!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel