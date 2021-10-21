Patchy. dense fog followed by more warm weather Friday

The pattern will remain warm over the next several days.

Mild conditions tonight with overnight lows dropping into the middle and upper 60s.

Some patchy to dense fog will be possible by Friday morning, especially for areas along and south of the I-10 corridor.

Bradley Visibility

Warm conditions once again out there on our Friday as temperatures push the middle 80s into the afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

Bradley Graf Model

A stray shower or two can not be ruled out, but rain chances will sit at no better than 20%.

Similar set-up heading into Saturday.

We'll see a little more in the way of moisture come Sunday, so that will lead to a slightly better chance at a passing shower (30%).

We remain warm into the first half of next week.

Rain chances still look to peak next Wednesday ahead of our next frontal boundary.

Still on track for drier and cooler conditions by the end of next week and into next weekend behind that frontal passage.

We could be talking morning starts back in the 50s with afternoon highs in the 70s.

That would set the stage for a pretty nice Halloween weekend, so we'll stay hopeful..

TROPICS

No new developments at least through the next 5 days.

The season officially concludes November 30th.