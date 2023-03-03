Outstanding weekend; big weather swings next week

The weather across Acadiana will be outstanding with plenty of sun, cool nights and warm afternoons.

Next week however, will likely bring temperatures from the mid-80s mid-week to near the 30s at night into next weekend.

In the near term, clear skies and seasonably cool temperatures can be expected overnight through Saturday morning with lows ranging from the upper 40s to lower 50s.

And with crystal clear skies in Acadiana, the Venus and Jupiter pairing will be brilliant in the early evening western sky within an hour after sunset through this weekend...although they'll be slowly drifting apart.

Wall to wall sunshine is expected for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid-70s Saturday and pushing 80° Sunday.

The only weather issue through this weekend, and beyond, will be the high amount of tree pollen in the area...and it will likely worsen into next week (it's that time of year).

Southerly winds will return by the end of the weekend insuring milder nights, warmer afternoons along with a low end chance of an isolated shower or two into Monday and Tuesday.

High temperatures will be pushing the mid-80s mid-next week before a healthy weather system will likely bring a good chance of rain and storms by Thursday night or Friday followed by a return of a winter chill.

While a week away, there could be a severe weather element to the weather system Friday.

Thereafter, a winter chill is expected behind our next weather-maker Friday with temperatures having a decent shot of getting into the mid-upper 30s at night next weekend.

