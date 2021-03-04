Not as cold tonight; clouds and showers on the way

Well, no complaints about the weather out there today!

We enjoyed plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70°.

Clear skies can be expected this evening, but clouds will look to stream in a little later tonight.

Temperatures will be chilly, but not quite as cold. Expect a start in the mid-upper 40s first thing tomorrow morning.

Clouds will continue to be on the increase throughout our Friday ahead of our next upper-level disturbance.

Temperatures will be settling into the upper 60s to near 70° Friday afternoon.

Most of the day will remain dry, but a surface low will pass just to the west of the region going into tomorrow evening/night.

That will help to generate some scattered showers (maybe a rumble of thunder or two) going into that time period.

No heavy rainfall nor severe is expected.

In fact, around a half an inch or less of rain can be expected.

That feature will help to clear us out nicely heading into the weekend with mainly sunny skies expected, although high-level clouds will be streaming in by Sunday.

We'll see breezy northeasterly winds on Saturday with gusts at times exceeding 20-25 mph.

Morning starts in the 40s (upper 40s to near 50° Sat.) and afternoon finishes in the 60s is how the weekend temperatures will shape up.

Most of next week looks quiet, but mild with temperatures getting into the 70s and may even approach 80° on a day or two.

Next chance of rain doesn't look to arrive until next weekend.

Have a great Friday and weekend, y'all!