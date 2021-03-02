Night time winter chill, sun returns Wednesday

One day after reaching 80° it was a stark change Tuesday with temperatures hovering in the 40s...seasonably cold temperatures can be expected through Wednesday morning but ample sunshine in the afternoon will help to get make for milder afternoon temperatures.

A weak low pressure system in the Gulf exited the area Tuesday leaving clouds and a winter chill in its wake...those clouds will slowly clear from west to east Tuesday evening/overnight, but some clouds may try to reform prior to daybreak.

Either way plenty of sunshine is expected to Wednesday afternoon (after some possible morning clouds) helping to warm our temperatures back more seasonably readings.

Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 30s most places, with wind chills several degrees colder.

Highs Wednesday will range back into the low-mid 60s depending on how quickly any morning clouds burn-off.

A nice day is anticipated for Thursday with highs pushing the upper 60 while the next weather system...mainly an upper level disturbance, brings clouds and the chance of showers back to the area by Friday afternoon/evening.

Following that system, the weekend is looking rather nice but seasonably cool with highs in the mid-upper 60s accompanied by lows ranging from the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Temperatures next week are expected to climb back into the more spring-like 70s with the next best chance of rain after Friday coming next Wednesday.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

