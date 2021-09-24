Nice weekend ahead; changes into next week

A very nice weekend is in store across Acadiana.

Pleasant conditions this tonight as we'll see those lows dropping into the mid-upper 50s under mostly clear skies.

Bradley Overnight Lows

Plentiful sunshine will once again be in place Saturday.

Temperatures will be a tad warmer, but still no complaints coming from the weather lab.

The nice weather will stick around for Sunday as well, so be sure to get out and enjoy it at some point if you can!

We'll start to see an increase in moisture heading into next week, and with that, the return of some daily rain chances by the middle parts of the week.

TROPICS

Hurricane Sam continues to strengthen in the Atlantic.

It will likely become the next major hurricane of the season through the course of the weekend.

Bradley Tropical Map

Thankfully, it should not pose a threat to any land areas. although Bermuda will have to monitor the progression of the storm in the days ahead.

The NHC is highlighting a couple of other areas of interest, but nothing that is going to be problematic for us.

Have a great weekend!

