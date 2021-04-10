More sunshine, lower humidity on Sunday

It was a busy night of weather across Acadiana as storms pushed through the area early Saturday morning.

One storm in particular produced a EF3 tornado with winds of ~140 mph near Palmetto (confirmed by the NWS).

15 homes were either damaged or destroyed.

7 people were injured and unfortunately 1 fatality was reported.

The tornado traveled a total of 8.7 miles and had a maximum path width of 200 yards.

Furthermore, heavy rain, some hail, and frequent lightning accompanied most of the storms we saw last night.

The good news is that the weather is much quieter and will remain that way as we round out the weekend.

It will be a cool start to our Sunday with temperatures in the low-mid 50s.

High pressure will be in control throughout the day, so expect plenty of sunshine out there.

Temperatures will still climb into the lower 80s, but we will have lower humidity in place which will make things feel more comfortable.

A mixture of sun and clouds going into Monday as temperatures push the lower to mid-80s.

Rain chances will be increasing slightly for Tuesday and Wednesday as the pattern becomes a bit more unsettled.

Temperatures may also be a touch cooler as we approach the middle and latter half of the week.

Y'all have a great rest of the weekend!

~ Bradley

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel