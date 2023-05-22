Nice Tuesday; few storms possible Wednesday

If you like Monday's weather, you will be enamored with Tuesday's forecast...a few showers and/or storms however, may be possible Wednesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In the near term, expect nearly seasonable temperatures and fair skies at night with lows in the comfortable mid-upper 60s to start our Tuesday.

It should be another mostly sunny day Tuesday as temperatures climb back into the upper 80s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A subtle change arrives Wednesday in the form of a very weak (and weakening) frontal boundary that may spark off a few widely scattered showers and/or thunderstorms.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Activity Wednesday should it develop, is expected to be short-lived and well below severe potential.

Our seasonable weather pattern resumes Thursday into the weekend with fair to partly cloudy skies while highs in the upper 80s Wednesday & Thursday but will be threatening the lower 90s, Friday into the weekend.

Overnight/morning lows this week will range mostly in the upper 60s.

Rain chances this weekend will remain low, 10% or less.

Next week is looking rather hot and more humid, which should translate to slightly better prospects of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Overall, the 10 Day Forecast for Acadiana looks "May" nice!

Rob Perillo/KATC

Astronomy tip of the day: Look for Venus to be sitting just above the waxing crescent moon in the western sky early this Monday evening within an hour of sunset..it should be pretty!

------------------------------------------------------------

