Nice Thursday, soaking wet again Friday

The forecast for Acadiana looks good for the next 36 hours, but another weather system promises to bring a better soaking to the area Friday.

In the near term, expect colder conditions with lows in the low-mid 30s by Thursday morning accompanied by the risk of patchy ground fog developing by daybreak.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Thursday will be a nice, sunny January day with highs reaching the lower 60s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Clouds will return Thursday night with temperatures holding in the 40s ahead of the next Gulf of Mexico low pressure system that arrives Friday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Friday's system will be more robust in the rain department as compared to last night's (3/4-1.5") rains with the possibility of some embedded thunder thanks to a more northern low pressure system track, as compared to the one that passed through the region/Gulf early Wednesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Expect a solid 1-2" of rain Friday, with isolated areas possible getting closer to 3"...widespread flooding however, is not anticipated, nor any severe weather, which should be confined to the Gulf of Mexico, so beware mariners/offshore crews.

A fortuitous break in the pattern arrives this weekend with partly cloudy skies along with seasonably cool temperatures.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The next weather-maker for Acadiana should arrive later Monday into Monday evening with another round of 1-2" of rain a fairly decent bet.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In addition, Monday's system will run farther north bringing a better chance of thunderstorm dynamics and perhaps the risk of severe storms per the Storm Prediction Center.

Rob Perillo/KATC

As always in the winter, the cooler shelf water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico may try to put a lid on the severe weather dynamics, nonetheless Monday's system will have some gusty southeasterly winds ahead of it and gusty northwesterly winds behind it into Tuesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There's pretty good model agreement between the EURO and GFS models along with Weather Prediction Center consistency that between Friday's and Monday's weather system, rain accumulations will likely approach 3-4" in many spots.

Rob Perillo/KATC

And as always with El Niño winters inducing a dynamic sub-tropical jet stream, a few isolated areas could pick up double the aforementioned amounts.

Rob Perillo/KATC

So after the antecedent rains this week, there could be some localized street flooding, at the very least, come Monday evening...and there may be some in a few spots with the Friday system.

Thereafter, most of next week looks relatively quiet, but more wet weather will be possible toward the end of the week and perhaps, into the following weekend.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel