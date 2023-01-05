Nice through Saturday; showers/storms return by Sunday

Acadiana's weather will stay on a roll into the weekend but by Sunday morning, our next weather-maker will arrive in the form of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.

In the near term, expect another chilly night across the area with lows generally in the low-mid 40s, but pushing briefly into the upper 30s for the northern-most portions of the area.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Another sunny and pleasant day is forecast for Friday with high temperatures reaching the lower 70s...similar to what we experienced Thursday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Southeasterly winds will return Friday afternoon insuring milder temperatures overnight holding closer to the low-mid 50s, and perhaps allow for some fog patches come Saturday morning.

Saturday will be mostly sunny to start the day with some clouds, breezy and warmer temperatures into the afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The forecast high for Saturday is near 78° while the record for the date is 79° set back in 1982...so just about as warm as it gets this time of year for the first part of the weekend!

Rob Perillo/KATC

Acadiana's next weather-maker will arrive in the form of an upper level disturbance accompanied by weak surface low pressure and a trailing, but slowing cool front Sunday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This system will bring showers and a few embedded thunderstorms to the area late Saturday night into early Sunday.

Sunday's system is not expected to bring a definitive threat of severe weather but cloud produce an inch or two of rain to some spots...more on these estimates in the days to come.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Thereafter, another weak disturbance will keep clouds in the forecast into Monday with the chance of some light rain Sunday night into early Monday.

Acadiana will have a couple of nice days to follow before another weather system arrives around next Thursday...that system could pack a little more of a threat of a severe weather threat, especially north of Acadiana.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

