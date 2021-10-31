Nice start to week; next front arrives Thursday

After a beautiful weekend of weather across Acadiana, the nice weather will stick around to start the new week.

Perfect conditions for trick or treating this evening.

Bradley Halloween forecast

Temperatures will be falling through the 60s with clear skies in place.

Warm costumes will suffice this year!

It will be another chilly night ahead as temperatures eventually drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

High pressure will remain in control on Monday, so expect another nice day.

Temperatures will be mild in the upper 70s by the afternoon.

Another nice day will be in store for Tuesday with temperatures continuing to top out in the upper 70s.

A bit more in the way of some high-level clouds will try and work in by Wednesday, but we'll remain dry and mild.

Bradley GFS long-range

A frontal boundary will begin to push into the area late Wednesday and going into to Thursday.

That will give us our next chance of rain, although only an inch or less can be expected for now.

We'll look to turn cooler and nicer by Friday and into the weekend.

Another front could usher in even cooler conditions for the first half of the following week, but we'll see how the pattern evolves with time.

Have a great week!

TROPICS

Subtropical storm Wanda will remain harmlessly out to sea over the next few days.

It will be no threat to land.