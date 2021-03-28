Nice start to the week; Turning warmer ahead of stronger cold front by mid-week

Well after a mostly cloudy weekend, the sun will be making its much welcomed return on Monday.

A few misty sprinkles will be possible this evening, but skies will be gradually clearing throughout the overnight period.

That, coupled with a drier atmosphere in place, will allow temperatures to drop into the mid-upper 40s by tomorrow morning.

Bradley Low temperatures

Full sunshine is back on Monday.

A return of southeasterly winds tomorrow afternoon will push temperatures into the lower to mid-70s.

Bradley Graf model

The frontal boundary that pushed through early Sunday morning will begin to lift back to the north as a warm front going into Tuesday.

As a result, expect warmer temperatures, higher humidity and a few scattered showers developing around the area.

I'll hold rain chances at 30% as temperatures push to near 80°.

A stronger cold front is on the way Wednesday.

Expect mid-late morning/early afternoon showers and storms out ahead of it.

Temperatures will still be climbing into the upper 70s to near 80° before the front arrives.

Behind the frontal passage, temperatures will be falling into the 60s by Wednesday afternoon as breezy northerly winds filter into the region.

We are then looking at much cooler and drier weather as we round out the week.

It could be back to a little late winter chill as we kick off the month of April.

And no, there is no April fooling with that forecast!

In fact, morning lows will be in the 40s (perhaps even some upper 30s by Friday morning) as afternoon highs settle into the low-mid 60s for Thursday-Saturday.

Easter weekend appears relatively quiet for now with a mixture of sun and clouds.

I've got temperatures in the lower 70s for Easter Sunday afternoon.

Continue to check back in with us throughout the week for the most up to date forecast.

Y'all have a great week!

~Bradley

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel