Nice start, dry, warmer finish Thursday; humidity and rain chances follow

Rob's Weather Forecast Part 1 5pm 05-03-23
Posted at 4:09 PM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 18:30:47-04

After a pleasant start and a warmer finish for Acadiana Thursday, look for humidity and scattered rain chances to be increasing Friday into the weekend.

In the near term, Wednesday night/Thursday morning is expected to be the last of the pleasant temperatures and humidity for at least a week.

Thursday morning lows will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s across the area.

Look for a nice warm-up Thursday with a sun and cloud mix as temperatures approach the mid-upper 80s into the afternoon.

Humidity, temperatures and clouds will be on the increase Thursday night into Friday morning with lows closer to the lower 70s.

A series of weak disturbances riding in the sub-tropical jet stream are expected to bring the chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Friday, with activity likely continuing through the weekend into much, if not all of next week.

No one day appears to be a washout, but the weather will be akin to an early summer pattern for Acadiana with warm and humid conditions along with the chance of scattered showers and storms primarily during the afternoons, but there could be some activity at night.

Rain chances look to rise a little more by mid-late next week.

Daytime highs are expected to stay planted in the mid-upper 80s through much of next week plus, with overnight lows closer to what we might expect in a month or two, in the low-mid 70s.

Drier more comfortable weather might return down the road, but for now it appears to be beyond our current KATC 10 Day Forecast.

