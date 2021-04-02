Nice, milder weekend

A nice and milder pattern is on tap for Acadiana this weekend with temperatures slowly moderating into next week.

In the near term, expect another clear and chilly night ahead with early Saturday morning temperatures ranging from near the upper 30s across northern portions of Acadiana to the low-mid 40s farther south.

Most if not all of Acadiana, should stay out of the frost zone through Saturday morning.

Mostly sunny skies, punctuated by some high and a few mid-level clouds from time to time is expected this weekend.

Highs Saturday will top out near 70°, while Sunday afternoon readings will be in the mid-70s.

The weather pattern looks rather sedate for the area through mid-week until the chance of showers and some storm increases Thursday into Friday with a fizzling frontal boundary.

Temperatures early next week will rise into the mid-upper 70s and likely push into the lower 80s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Overall, not much in the way of cooler temperatures nor any big weather-makers are in the 10 Day Forecast.

Happy Easter!

