Nice, mild Friday; cold front arrives Saturday

Acadiana's work and school week will finish in fine fashion with mostly sunny and mild conditions accompanied by temperatures in the lower 70s.

Do look for the chance areas of fog to develop overnight prior to daybreak Friday...similar to what we saw this Thursday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures at daybreak Friday will still be in the chilly lower 40s for most.

Readings Friday afternoon should be in the lower 70s under sun-drenched skies.

Change to the pattern arrives Saturday morning with a dry cold front pushing across the region.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Breezy and cooler conditions will advance back into the area with temperatures reaching the lower 60s by late morning but will likely drop into the 50s...perhaps the upper 40s by sunset.

Mostly sunny skies Saturday may become a little cloudier later into the afternoon with a sprinkle or two possible (10%) into early Saturday evening.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning will be back down into the low-mid 30s.

We are not expecting a big freeze, but plant and pet protection will likely be required for some areas for both Sunday and Monday mornings.

Super Bowl Sunday will be sunny, breezy and cool with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s...still fine conditions for pregame outdoor grilling!

The weather stays nice into early next week as temperatures moderate back into the mid-upper 60s, and we'll likely be reaching the mid-70s Wednesday into Thursday.

By Thursday however, a much more energetic frontal system is expected to bring a good chance of showers and thunderstorms by Thursday, with the possibility of lingering rain chances behind the system into next Friday/Saturday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

For now, our next weather-maker for Acadiana next Thursday could bring a good soaking, and this time around, there may be a severe weather threat for portions of the South, perhaps including parts of Louisiana...but coming a week away, the forecast may indeed change.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

