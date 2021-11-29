Nice & mild for the last official day of hurricane season

Acadiana's pleasant weather pattern will continue as we officially finish the 2021 hurricane season and head into the month of December with sunny and milder afternoons accompanied by seasonably cool nights.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Look for temperatures overnight into Tuesday morning to drop into the chilly upper 30s to lower 40s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Models indicate there will be the possibility of some patchy fog by daybreak, especially across western portions of Acadiana.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Any fog that may develop will burn off quickly Tuesday with sunny skies warming the area into the lower 70s for the afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

More of the same, with moderating temperatures are expected Wednesday and Thursday as overnight lows moderate from the mid-upper 40s to lower 50s while daytime highs push into the mid 70s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The pattern looks to become a little more unsettled Friday into the weekend with as a few upper disturbances should bring more cloud cover and the chance of some showers.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Finally, the 2021 hurricane season comes to an end Tuesday, and after another accelerated start (similar to 2020), fortunately the upper atmospheric pattern became rather hostile for activity just in time for the peak of the season from mid-September into October.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Other than a few tropical storms in the Gulf of Mexico, and low-end, Category 1 Hurricane Nicholas impacting the Texas Coast, the main low-light was Hurricane Ida which came ashore in late August as a major, high-end category 4 storm bringing unprecedented, catastrophic damage to the Bayou Parishes of Southeast Louisiana.

Ida will likely go down in the history books as the most intense storm (based on pressure and perhaps winds) to impact Louisiana in modern history.

The National Hurricane Center will eventually produce an official summary/storm report for Ida after all data from the storm is evaluated, and that may not happen until early 2022.

Climate Notes: After a very wet first nine months of 2021, it has been quite dry for most of Acadiana since October, and with only 0.70" for November 2021 in Lafayette, we will tie for the 4th driest November on record dating back to 1893!

Rob Perillo/KATC

Driest Novembers in Lafayette:

1. 0.11" in 1967

2. 0.40" in 1903

3. 0.50" in 1916

4. 0.70" in 1969

5. 0.73" in 1912

This makes it also quite remarkable that Lafayette with 76.15" for the year is just 7/10ths of an inch short of making it into the top 10 wettest years on record!

------------------------------------------------------------

