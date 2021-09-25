Nice end to weekend; humidity, rain chances return next week

High pressure will remain in place Sunday, so expect the nice weather to continue.

Quiet conditions tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We'll see mostly sunny skies once again Sunday.

Bradley Graf

Temperatures will top out a bit warmer in the middle 80s.

High pressure will begin to work its way off to our east heading into next week.

And with that, southerly winds off the Gulf will be back and so too will the humidity.

Rain chances will not be far behind.

They'll peak in the 60% range Tuesday/Wednesday.

A backdoor front could help to usher in drier air and help lower rain chances by the end of the week and into the following weekend.

We'll see how the pattern evolves with time.

TROPICS

Hurricane Sam has rapidly intensified into a category 4 storm this afternoon.

It will continue to track to the WNW and eventually make a turn to the NNW with time.

Bradley Tropics map

It will be no threat to the Gulf.

The NHC is highlighting a few other areas of interest in the Atlantic basin, but nothing that will be a concern for us.

We'll continue to keep an eye on things in the tropics throughout the remainder of the season.

