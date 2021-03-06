Nice end to the weekend; Milder weather returns next week

Not much to complain about weather-wise today with plenty of sunshine across the area

Back to somewhat of a winter chill tonight as overnight lows drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s under generally fair skies.

(overnight lows) katc weather

Some high-level clouds will try and work in tomorrow morning, but otherwise, mainly sunny skies are expected once again on our Sunday.

Temperatures will be settling in pretty comfortably in the upper 60s tomorrow afternoon.

Winds will be lighter as well compared to Saturday. They will be out of the ENE at around 5-10 mph.

Another chilly one tomorrow night with temperatures heading for the lower 40s.

Plentiful sunshine will be in store for Monday as southerly winds drive temperatures into the lower 70s.

Mild conditions will be sticking with us throughout the entirety of next week.

(upper-level pattern) katc weather

W/SW flow aloft and southerly winds in place at the surface will yield to those milder temperatures.

In fact, mid-70s are back by mid-week and then we will be pushing the upper 70s to near 80 degrees by Thursday and Friday of next week.

A mixture of sun and clouds can be expected during this time period as well, but rain chances stay fairly low through the next 5-6 days.

Models still differ on the timing of the arrival of our next upper-level trough and thus, rain chances.

Regardless, I have at least scattered rain chances in the forecast for the following weekend and the first parts of the following week, but tuning up those finer details will come with time.

We will watch the trends of how the pattern evolves in the coming days.

In the short-term, hopefully you are able to enjoy this really nice weather we have in place!

