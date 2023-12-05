Nice & cool couple of days; warmer/stormy by Saturday

Seasonably cool and dry weather will remain in the Acadiana forecast through Thursday before warmer temperatures and eventually rain/storm chances return to the area into the weekend.

In the near term, expect another chilly night across Acadiana with temperatures dropping mostly in the low to mid-40s as a northerly wind freshens thanks to another area of high pressure building in from the north.

Highs clouds should gradually thin overnight through Wednesday allow for mostly sunny skies with temperatures mostly in the 50s Wednesday afternoon, with highs at best, in the lower 60s.

It will be colder Wednesday night into Thursday morning with readings ranging from the lower-mid 30s...there could be some patchy frost for the northern portions of the northern-most Acadiana parishes into Central Louisiana Thursday morning.

Fair to partly cloudy skies are expected for Thursday with afternoon readings reaching the mid-60s.

Clouds will increase Friday as temperatures warm...there could be a few light showers that might develop Friday morning with rain chances in the 20-30% range.

High temperatures will reach the low-mid 70s Friday and should be in the balmy, but breezy, mid-upper 70s Saturday.

The big show arrives Saturday as a dip/trough in the polar jet-stream moves into the region allowing for showers and thunderstorms to develop.

While it's still early for the details, the Storm Prediction Center continues to indicate the possibility of severe storms from Eastern Texas through a good chunk of Louisiana into Arkansas Saturday.

Damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and some hail (all modes of severe storms) may be possible with Saturday's weather-maker.

Preliminary blush on rain totals with our next weather system is yielding 1-2"...which looks about right for a faster-moving system as compared to the weather event we saw late last week.

Chilly winter temperatures will follow Sunday into next week with the next weather system for Acadiana possibly queuing up for the end of next week and perhaps, into the following weekend.

