New tropical system forms; cooler weekend for Acadiana

After a warm finish to the week Acadiana can expect cooler temperatures this weekend, while a tropical system is expected to become a hurricane in the Caribbean Sea.

In the near term, expect fair skies for Acadiana overnight with lows ranging from the upper 50s north to lower 60s in Lafayette and the coastal parishes.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Friday will bring a sun and high cloud mix along with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s to near 90°...so a little bit of a summer rerun, without the summer humidity.

A cool front is expected to pass through the area late Friday night through the predawn hours Saturday with little fanfare other than an increase in northerly winds.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This weekend will feature mostly sunny and breezy conditions Saturday into Sunday with highs closer to the mid-80s while overnight lows dip back down into the low-mid 50s.

Our fair weather pattern continues early next week with a slow warm-up as the week wears on.

Some moisture should build into the region ahead of the next frontal boundary that arrives Friday with the chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible primarily for Wednesday and Thursday.

Thereafter, Acadiana could be treated for some cool fall weather for the Festivals Acadiens et Créoles weekend!

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile in the tropics, Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 (PTC #13) was upgraded from a disturbance today near Venezuela.

Rob Perillo/KATC

PTC #13 is expected to become an intensifying tropical storm Friday, especially after the system gets a little farther away from land and into the Central and Western Caribbean.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Current forecasts bring this system to hurricane status Saturday prior to landfall, most likely near Nicaragua in Central America by Sunday.

If PTC #13 becomes a named system, it will get the name "Julia".

