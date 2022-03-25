Nearly perfect spring weekend

The first full weekend post-spring-equinox will be a perfect one for Acadiana with clear and seasonably cool nights followed by sunny and warm afternoons.

Look for temperatures overnight into Saturday morning to drop into the mid-40s while readings shoot-up into the upper 70s under full sunshine Saturday afternoon.

Light and variable winds Saturday will make the afternoon readings in the upper 70s feel that much warmer.

Sunny skies and breezier southerly winds will develop Sunday afternoon with temperatures topping out near 80° after a morning start closer to the lower 50s.

Monday will be mostly sunny, breezy and warmer with a morning start near 60° while afternoon readings push into the lower 80s.

It's expected to get windier Tuesday with gusts pushing into the 30 mph plus range ahead of our next weather/storm-maker Wednesday.

An 80% chance of storms is currently predicted Wednesday, with ample severe dynamics again coming into place across Louisiana.

As mentioned yesterday, some storms could be potentially severe, and on cue, the Storm Prediction Center has put portions of Texas in a "slight risk" area Tuesday and most of Acadiana in a slight risk area Wednesday.

While it's still 5-6 days away, there will probably upgrades to the threat levels within the current outlook area for our part of the world Wednesday.

Once again, dew points and lack of strong low-level instability could limit portions of Acadiana's severe weather threat Wednesday, especially across the coastal parishes, but we can't compare last Tuesday's weather event to the next one coming.

It will get quite windy Wednesday ahead of and away from the storms with wind gusts in the 40-50 mph range, very similar to tropical storm conditions again like last Tuesday.

Stay with KATC for further updates in the day ahead.

Meanwhile enjoy the weekend, it will be one of the nicest of the year...only fly in the ointment will continue to be high to very high grass and tree pollen...it's that time of year!

