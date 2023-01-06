Near record warmth Saturday; wet Sunday

Acadiana will see a weekend that starts off with fair, warm, spring-like conditions Saturday, followed by a pretty good chance of showers and a few thunderstorms late Saturday night into Sunday.

In the near term, expect fair skies overnight with some clouds and patchy fog toward daybreak Saturday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures will be some 10° milder (as compared to Friday morning) come Saturday morning with readings closer to the mid-50s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Saturday will be partly cloudy, breezy and quite warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

The Lafayette record for January 7th is 79° set back in 1982, so there will be a legitimate chance of tying or breaking the record.

Acadiana's next weather-maker in the form of an upper disturbance accompanied by weak low pressure and a cool front is expected to generate scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms beginning late Saturday night into Sunday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Highest rain chances (near 90%) should arrive Sunday morning and taper into the afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain totals with this weekend's weather system should generally be in the 1/2-1" range...while the latest GRAF model is showing some spots garnering closer to 2-3".

Rob Perillo/KATC

The GRAF model does have a tendency to overdue precipitation forecasts in the winter, but either way, a pretty decent soaking for Acadiana is expected in some spots, but widespread flooding is not.

Temperatures will cool into the 60s Sunday.

A weak disturbance is expected to follow our Sunday weather system late Monday into Monday night with a few light showers possible.

Partly cloudy and seasonably mild temperatures are expected mid-next week before our next weather-maker in the form of another front arrives Thursday.

Next Thursday's weather system is expected to pack a little more punch in the thunderstorm department, but it remains unclear as to whether and severe storms will be possible locally...if a severe weather threat should develop it would most likely be north of most of Acadiana.

Behind the weather system Thursday, a period of chillier temperatures are expected into next weekend with highs closer to the lower 60s and lows dipping into the upper 30s.

Freezing temperatures however, are not expected through at least the next 10-14 days.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

