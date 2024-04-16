Mostly cloudy, warm and humid; showers this weekend

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid conditions are expected for Acadiana for the rest of the week, with the next weather-maker bringing scattered showers and a few storms to the area this weekend.

In the near term, look for another mild and humid night across the area with lows holding in the lower 70s...much the same is expected each night into the weekend.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy and warm, with some intervals of sun possible each afternoon, and perhaps a little more sun come Friday.

Daytime highs will be in the low-mid 80s through Thursday, but could push the upper 80s Friday provided we see more sun as anticipated.

Rain chances, or the chance of a brief "streamer" shower coming in from the Gulf of Mexico, will be in the 5-10% range through Friday.

A frontal system will approach the region this weekend with a slight chance of a few showers Saturday (20%), and a much better chance of rain and perhaps a few embedded storms late Saturday night and/or into early Sunday (at 70-80%).

Rains this weekend should be in the 1/2-1" range or less, and at this time, severe storms are not anticipated.

Thereafter, a couple of dry and cooler days with plenty of sun should follow early next week before Sunday's front returns northward by mid-next week, which could allow for more clouds and some shower activity mid-week.

Pollen News:

It appears that tree pollen is beginning to ease across the area.

Although the numbers remain elevated in the grass and tree categories, we're getting close to that time of year when the counts begin to slowly decrease.

