Mostly cloudy start to November

Plenty of clouds, and perhaps a few sprinkles, are in the forecast for Acadiana for the first day of November but sunshine and seasonably comfortable temperatures are expected for the rest of the week.

Look for fair skies and perfect Trick of Treat temperatures Monday evening with readings gradually dropping from the 70s into the 60s this Monday evening.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures should bottom out in the mid-50s by morning.

An upper level low singing through the region Tuesday will engender cloudy skies across the area Tuesday with a few light showers or sprinkles possible into the afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The best chance of any precipitation will be toward the western part of the area and state, and well offshore in the Gulf of Mexico.

Rob Perillo/KATC

For now, we have chances of seeing a shower at 20% Tuesday.

Out temperatures will likely hold in the mid-70s for afternoon high temperatures thanks to the expected cloud deck.

After the upper disturbance clears the area will be back to fair to partly cloudy skies for the rest of the week with seasonably mild temperatures.

Our next best chance of showers and perhaps some thunderstorms should arrive sometime Saturday or Saturday evening as a front pushes toward the region but then stalls and eventually dissipates into next week.

For now we have a 60% chance of precipitation developing Saturday with a lingering shower or two possibly for Sunday.

Temperatures through much of next week will be near or above normal but that might change a week from Wednesday when our next cool front might arrive.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile in the tropics, Tropical Storm Lisa developed in the Caribbean Sea Monday with 45 mph winds.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Lisa is forecast to be nearing hurricane status prior to landfall near Belize Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Watches have been posted for Jamaica, and from Honduras northward to the Mexican Yucatan, including portions of Guatemala...in addition, Hurricane Watches were issued Monday afternoon for Honduras and Belize.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel