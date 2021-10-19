More summer feel with scattered showers

Acadiana's weather pattern will return to a more summer "feel" with milder temperatures at night and warmer readings in the afternoon.

In addition, on Wednesday a weak surface disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will drift northward toward Louisiana while a few pockets of upper level instability will aid in producing scattered showers, and possibly one or two isolated thunderstorms.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Highest rain chances (and the risk of thunder) for the Acadiana look to be from Lafayette Parish (40%) on eastward (50-60%) while lower rain chances are anticipated toward Southwest Louisiana (near 20%).

Rain shower activity Wednesday should be limited to mostly the afternoon into the early evening.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures overnight through Wednesday morning should be some 10° or more milder (we were in the mid-50s Tuesday morning) with lows generally in the mid-upper 60s while daytime highs Wednesday push well into the mid-80s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

And with higher dew points/humidity it appears that our heat index will be creeping back toward the lower 90s!

It will stay warm into Thursday with a slight chance of a shower or storm (20-30%) as a weak surface trough tries to push through the area from the north.

This feature should dry us out Friday and could lower our overnight/morning lows from near 70° Thursday morning back down into the mid-60s into this weekend.

All in all, do expect more warm afternoons Friday into the weekend with highs planted well in the mid-80s.

Rain chances will be near 10% or less Friday and Saturday, but could increase to 20-30%, perhaps more, Sunday afternoon.

The longer range forecast keeps above normal temperatures in the region through mid-next week, with the promise of a cool front arriving between next Wednesday and Thursday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances will remain on the lower end early next week until the frontal system approaches mid-week, and the pattern might support not only thunderstorms ahead of the front, but there may be a severe weather element to some storms that may manifest nearby based on our forecast guidance.

With any luck, we could see a pretty nice weekend to follow, but it may not last through that Sunday.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

