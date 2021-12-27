More spring warmth...now with some spring showers...big change this weekend

More unusual spring warmth is in the forecast for Acadiana for the balance of 2021 but big changes are in store for the area this weekend featuring a strong and energetic cold front.

In the near term, expect another mild and humid night with a few isolated, quick-passing showers (at 20%) overnight.

Temperatures will once again hold in the mid-upper 60s overnight...which is some 3-5° above our normal daytime highs for this time of year.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Tuesday will bring more of the same with a mostly cloudy morning, followed by a breezy and mild afternoon under a cloud and sun mix.

A few more scattered showers are in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near the 80° mark continuing, likely into the weekend.

Rain chances will be a healthier 40% Tuesday and Wednesday with one or two embedded storms possible, especially for Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center is indicating that some storminess in Louisiana could be marginally severe, but the best dynamics for any severe weather does look to bypass Acadiana well to our northeast...something we'll watch and have an update on Tuesday.

Breezy/gusty southerly winds will continue for our afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday but should be lighter Thursday into Friday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The rest of the week and the first part of the weekend calls for more unusual warmth with conditions getting more dynamic Saturday night into Sunday...

A strong cold accompanied by an area of low pressure will advance into Louisiana by Saturday night engendering an excellent chance of storms, some of which look to be strong to possibly severe.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This could be our best shot of severe storms, including damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, over the last several months, and will watch this potential situation closely.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Following the front, winter will return to Acadiana with breezy and sharply colder conditions likely later Sunday into Monday.

Skies will clear with sunny but chilly conditions are anticpated early next week.

Both the Euro & GFS models are indicating we could see lows in the low-mid 30s Monday and Tuesday mornings of next week...and perhaps a chance of our first freeze at some point along the I-10 corridor...stay tuned.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel