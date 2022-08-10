More soaking storms

More widespread soaking showers and tropical thunderstorms are in the forecast for Acadiana for the rest of the week, with a little easing of the rain chances possible later this weekend.

A couple of westward-drifting inverted upper troughs or easterly tropical waves will continue to supply high rain chance for the area with most activity initiating during the mid-morning hours and then becoming widespread and a little more intense into the afternoon hours.

Rob Perillo/KATC

While no severe weather is expected, tropical funnel clouds will be possible as storm initiate with a few isolated storms capable of producing 2-3" or rain in less than an hour that could certainly translate to localized street flooding in spots.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances, or more succinctly, the chance of having enough rain to wet the ground, will be in the 80-90% range Thursday, and near 70-80% Friday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances will be closer to 60% Saturday and by Sunday near 40% as a little more in the way of high pressure ridging tries to work its way into the area, and more than likely allowing for more extended periods of sun.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the upper 80s to near 90° into the weekend but could rise to the 92-93° range Sunday into early next week.

Rain chances won't go away but they could temporarily decrease to near 20% early next week (mainly it appears to be Monday), but unfortunately deeper tropical moisture and more locally focused instability could lead to higher rain chances again later next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile in the tropics, the disturbance in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic was looking less impressive on satellite imagery Wednesday, and continues to have a low chance of development into this weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Conditions look to remain unfavorable for any tropical development, anywhere in the Atlantic Basin for at least the next week.

