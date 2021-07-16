More scattered storms for the weekend

A good chance of scattered primarily afternoon showers and thunderstorms remains in the forecast for Acadiana this weekend with the wetter than normal pattern likely continuing into mid-next week.

Latest models suggest our best rain chances will arrive during the afternoon hours for Saturday and Sunday with prime-time from late morning into the mid-afternoon hours with activity tapering into the evening.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Before shower and thunderstorm activity kicks in look for a sun and cloud mix during the morning hours.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to near 90° this weekend, limited by the onset of shower activity, while overnight lows stay firmly planted in the mid-70s.

Our daily rain chances stay near 50-60% or better through next Wednesday with a frontal trough settling into the region early next week which will only add to our cloud cover and extend the risk of showers and storms throughout the day and likely for parts of the nights.

The guarded good news is that both Euro and GFS models are beginning to show a little more in the way of high pressure ridging into the Western Gulf toward the end of next week and into the following weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This could help to usher in drier atmospheric conditions to the region, not eliminating the chance of storms, but perhaps bringing those chances down to 20-30% for a few days.

In turn, it will likely get hotter with daytime highs potentially climbing back into the lower to mid 90s into next weekend.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

In the tropics, the only feature of note is a major Category 3 hurricane in the Eastern Pacific. Hurricane Felicia, in open water roughly 1000 miles west of Baja Mexico, was sporting 125 mph Friday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Felicia will remain a potent hurricane into the weekend but will be no threat to land, and should gradually weaken into next week...so then we'll be able to say "Bye Felicia"!

Meanwhile, the tropical Atlantic Basin remains dead quiet and is expected to stay that way for at least the next week.

------------------------------------------------------------

