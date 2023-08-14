More record heat, but a mid-week break from humidity

While more record break heat is expected for Acadiana Tuesday, a weak frontal boundary should usher in lower humidity to the area mid-week.

The front itself will be very weak, marked by mostly a wind shift line during the day Tuesday, with only a slight chance of a pop-up thunderstorm (at 20% or less) into Tuesday night.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Otherwise expect another record breaking high Tuesday as temperatures inch toward 103° in the afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

We should start to feel the effects of the front Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with lows closer to the mid-70s.

Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine, comfortable humidity with highs possibly just short of 100°, which at that time will break a 17 day stretch of 100°+ temperatures if the forecast verifies.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The freshest feel we'll get from this drier air will be Thursday morning when lows could be closer to 70°!

But with the lower dew points and humidity, and continued high temperatures, there will be a significant wildfire danger coming to the area ...so please keep that in mind.

Unfortunately, 100 degree highs and higher humidity will return Thursday afternoon into the weekend with highs climbing back to 102-104°.

Another break in the weather pattern could arrive early next week as a possible tropical wave pushes into the Gulf, which could bring a day or two of some rain chances to portions of the Texas and Louisiana coasts Monday and Tuesday, perhaps Wednesday too.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The potential tropical wave will have a short-lived effect upon the area, including lowering our high temperatures for a few days, but more 102-104° heat or more weather looks to follow later next week and into the following weekend.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Meanwhile, the tropics remain quiet but there are signs that the tropical season should come out of its July and early August slumber with a couple of development areas in the mid-tropical Atlantic possible in the next one to two weeks.

