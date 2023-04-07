More rains overnight; cloudy, seasonably cool weekend

Another round of periods of rain, perhaps with some embedded thunder, is expected overnight for Acadiana, with drier but mostly cloudy and seasonably cool conditions anticipated for the holiday weekend.

In the near term, another disturbance moving in from Texas should spark more scattered shower activity with a few embedded rumbles of thunder possible overnight.

Although all of Acadiana remains in a Flood Watch through Saturday, additional rainfall is expected to be generally in the 1/2-1" range or less for most.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Therefore, any additional widespread flooding is not expected. Rain chances overnight however, will be in the 80% range.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Nonetheless, after last night's and this morning's rains, any additional rainfall over an inch or two could become problematic, but at this time this is not the most likely scenario.

Speaking of the rains over the last 24 hours, some very heavy rains fell in portions of Acadiana...

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain totals exceeded a foot mostly in the Cameron Parish marsh, while elsewhere, where people live, rain totals pushed anywhere from 4-10" fell in the hot spots last night into this morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The doppler estimates are roughly 20-30% lower then actual rain gauge reports that have been received at KATC so far.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain shower activity should draw to a close Saturday morning with a few spotty light showers possible into the afternoon...rain chances Saturday will be in the 20% range into the afternoon, but might be closer to 30-40% in the morning.

Expect mostly cloudy skies this entire weekend, with our best chance of some intervals of sun coming during the afternoons, with Saturday the odds on favorite for some brighter skies.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It will be seasonably cool for our Easter Weekend with highs in the lower 70s accompanied by lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s...the sweet spot for not needing the air conditioner or the heater!

Next week's pattern is looking more intriguing as an upper low coming from the west is expected to stall across the northern Gulf Coast, which in turn could spawn an area of non-tropical low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico and by Louisiana offshore waters.

Rob Perillo/KATC

And depending on where the low sets up, it could mean a wetter forecast (mainly mid-week) than currently indicated or if the system develops farther east, just a cool and pleasant breeze. Tides however, may become elevated along the coast for a few days.

Nonetheless, the low in the Gulf of Mexico could produce locally heavy rains and perhaps near tropical depression/storm wind conditions primarily all offshore, but something for us to watch if the current forecast busts.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest

Finally, the number one benefit of the soaking rains...pollen count was down across Acadiana Friday...it's probably not completely out in the weeks ahead, but biggest improvement we've see in weeks!

