More pollen and spring warmth

More high pollen counts and spring warmth are in the forecast for Acadiana much of this week, with some changes to the pattern likely to arrive Friday into the weekend.

In the near term, expect milder and more humid conditions overnight through Tuesday morning with low temperatures hovering closer to 70°.

Like last night/this morning, there may be some patchy fog along with clouds piling into the region toward daybreak with relatively light winds.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Tomorrow will be another anomalously warm day with highs pushing the mid-80s under a sun and cloud mix.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There could be a stray shower or two Tuesday, but chance of getting wet will be 20% or less.

Little change in the pattern is anticipated until a weakening frontal system arrives Friday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

While looking more robust last week, the model trends continue to weaken Friday's front and its dynamics for producing precipitation and much cooler temperatures.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Scattered showers will be possible Friday, and we need some rain to clear the pollen out of the air, but at this point, we're not expecting much more the a 40-50% chance of scattered showers.

It should be slightly cooler this weekend, but still above the "normals" of lower 70s and lower 50s.

A secondary front on Monday could get us a little cooler...but we'll see.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile, you don't need a meteorologist to tell you the pollen is high...the weather will remain perfect for high to very high pollen counts this week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

And not to be outdone by tree pollen, grass pollen is now coming on strong and was in the moderately high category Monday.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel