More late summer heat but fall front on the way

More late summer heat is on tap for Acadiana this week, but a much anticipated first fall front is on the way for Friday into the weekend.

In the near term, easterly winds will gradually turn more southeasterly through mid-week allowing for higher humidity to return to the area while afternoon high temperatures range in the low-mid 90s.

Expect plenty of sun with rain chances staying 5% or less through Wednesday.

Overnight lows will stay in the somewhat comfortable upper 60s to lower 70s for most...but a touch cooler for our northern parishes.

By Thursday, a cool front situated by the ArkLaTex should induce more clouds across the area with perhaps a few showers developing late in the day or into Thursday night.

By Friday the front will be pushing through the area, hopefully generating some shower, perhaps thunderstorm activity.

Do not expect a whole lot of rain, perhaps 1/2" or less for most, then it will be back to dry, but at least with much cooler conditions.

Saturday will be breezy and cool and feeling like fall, especially if there are lingering clouds.

Highs this weekend could be confined to the 70s while overnight lows dip into the low-mid 50s for a few nights.

Next week will start off seasonably cool but temperatures will moderate back into the mid- to perhaps upper 80s later in the week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile, the tropics are settling down with just Tropical Storm Philippe to track.

Philippe keeps hanging on and could become a hurricane well east of Bermuda later this week as it heads northward into the open Atlantic.

The Gulf of Mexico should stay quiet for the foreseeable future but we always have to keep on eye on the Southwest Gulf/Bay of Campeche this time of year.

Typically, if anything should develop in the Southern Gulf, it either stays there or moves off to the northeast.

Hurricane History: Monday and Tuesday are the anniversaries of Hurricane Lili in 2002 and Hurricane Hilda in 1964.

Two devastating direct hits for Acadiana.

While Lili went from a Category 4 to a 1 at landfall, while the decaying eye produced hundreds of gusts, gustnadoes and/or tornadoes in the area that produced wind gusts that were in the neighborhood of 120 mph.

