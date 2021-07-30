More high heat this weekend; changes coming next week

More high heat is in store for Acadiana this weekend, but a significant change in the pattern including higher rain chances early next week, followed perhaps by a brief respite from the heat and humidity later in the week are on the meteorological menu.

In the near term, after the risk of an isolated early evening shower or thunderstorm, look for another sultry night ahead with temperatures barely getting below 80° for Saturday morning.

Once again, a Heat Advisory is in effect for Acadiana Saturday between 10am and 7pm, for heat index values reaching the 106-112° range, while actual temperatures in the shade easily reach into the mid-90s.

Heat advisories are generally issued for Acadiana when daytime temperatures reach the mid-90s, dew points are at least in the mid-70s, while lows are close to 80°...this has been the case just about every day for the last week.

Below are some heat safety tips and how to recognize the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke:

There will be a slightly better chance of a few widely scattered late afternoon/early evening storms Saturday but rain chances look to be no higher than 20-30%.

A better chance of afternoon storms will be possible Sunday ahead of a frontal trough that will approach the area by Monday.

Showers and storms will be likely for Acadiana Monday into Tuesday as the frontal system drops into Southern Louisiana.

Today's models suggest the front could make it far enough south to give the area a break in some of the heat and part of the humidity mid-late next week.

Alas, do not get your hopes up for "refreshing" weather, but highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s while morning lows could sneak into the mid-upper 60s with more comfortable humidity is looking more possible...which would be nice considering it will be August.

Any relief from the heat and humidity will be short-lived with more typical summer conditions returning by the following weekend.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

