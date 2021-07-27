More heat...scattered PM storms; cool front on horizon?

More high summer heat along with the chance of scattered, primarily late afternoon/early evening showers and storms are in the forecast for Acadiana, but there could be a rare, and brief respite from the pattern sometime next week!

More on the latter later.

In the near term, scattered showers and storms will be possible early Tuesday evening as a weak upper disturbance rolls in from the northeast/east.

And like yesterday, evening some storms, while widely scattered, may last up until about midnight.

Thereafter, look for warm and humid conditions with lows in the mid-70s by morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Wednesday should be another hot one with temperatures approaching the mid-90s for the afternoon hours.

Heat indices Wednesday will push into the 102-106° range.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The chance of storms Wednesday should be suppressed most of the day, but a 20-30% chance of storm will be possible late in the day and into the early evening hours.

Thursday may not be quite as hot...lower 90s...thanks to more clouds and moisture in the region translating to a better chance of storms (50%).

Heat indices Thursday could be a touch higher though...in the 104-108° range thanks to higher dew points & humidity in the region.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances are expected to settle back into the 20-30% range Friday into the weekend with daytime highs pushing into the mid-90s.

It gets "interesting" early next week as both the Euro & GFS models are showing a deepening trough approaching from the north.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This could bring a good chance of thunderstorms Monday and perhaps drag a weak, but nonetheless significant cool front toward the region thereafter.

The front might reach the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday/Wednesday, and if so, we could be looking at some very pleasant evenings (if only for 2 or 3 nights at most) with temperatures dropping into the mid-upper 60s by daybreak Thursday and Friday, reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s with very pleasant humidity during the afternoons.

Of course this could change as early August fronts are quite rare...probably once every 10-15 years or so, but we'll watch model trends in the days ahead.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

