More heat but a better chance of a few storms Thursday

Acadiana will see more high heat to finish out the week (it is July after all) but there should be the chance of a few scattered showers and storms Thursday with better coverage of shower/storm activity expected Friday.

The ridge of high pressure that kept precipitation at bay Wednesday will weaken somewhat Thursday opening the door for a weak disturbance to allow for the formation of scattered showers and a few storms during the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will still manage to reach the mid-90s with heat indices up to 105-108° Thursday.

Rain chances Thursday will range from near 20-30% most areas, to 10% to the west (SW Louisiana) and perhaps closer to 40% for Lafayette, St Martin and Iberia Parishes.

More atmospheric instability Friday is expected to lead to a better chance of scattered showers and storms (near 50-60%) with activity kicking in earlier in the day to limit our highs closer to the lower 90s.

Rain chances are expected to decrease slightly into the weekend and early next week settling into the 30-40% range with highs persisting in the low-mid 90s.

Another increase rain chances may arrive mid-late next week as a more robust tropical wave in concert with a weak upper low will traverse westward across the Gulf Coast.

See the KATC 10 Dy Forecast for the latest.

