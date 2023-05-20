More comfortable Sunday

Some welcomed relief is on the way to Acadiana after a hot and humid Saturday.

A weak cool front pushing the region Saturday evening will continue to spark a few scattered showers and/or thunderstorms through Saturday evening with most activity tapering near or before midnight.

A few isolated storms Saturday evening could contain strong and gusty winds, brief torrential downpours and some lightning with our severe weather threat remaining quite low.

Latest Power Doppler 3

Winds will gradually swing out of the north overnight eventually ushering in more pleasant dew points and thus, humidity, along with slightly cooler conditions for our Sunday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Lingering clouds are expected to dominate Acadiana's skies Sunday with temperatures topping out closer to the low-mid 80s...some 10° cooler than Saturday.

There may be a few isolated showers that develop Sunday, but should the activity should manifest closer to the coast.

Rain chances Sunday will be between 10-20%.

Temperatures at night will ease into the upper 60s for a few mornings while daytime highs moderate back into the mid-upper 80s into early next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

We should gradually see more sunshine into next week with low rain chances Monday into Tuesday.

There may be a slightly better chance of a few afternoon showers and/or storms Wednesday and Thursday but rain chances at their best will be in the 30-40% range.

It's looking dry and becoming gradually hotter into the afternoons Friday and for now, it appears the entire Memorial Day Weekend with daytime highs pushing back into the lower 90s.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

