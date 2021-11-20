More clouds, milder Sunday; front arrives Sunday night

Light southerly winds are established across the area, so expect a milder night ahead with overnight lows in the upper 50s under fair to partly cloudy skies.

Some patchy dense fog will also be possible first thing Sunday morning, so keep that in mind if you have to be out on the roadways.

We'll see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout Sunday as temperatures top out a bit milder in the upper 70s.

Bradley Graf model

A stray isolated shower could be possible, but slightly better rain chances will arrive Sunday night as a cold front sweeps through the area.

Scattered showers and perhaps an isolated thundershower or two will accompany the front.

Any rain will taper off Monday morning as skies clear throughout the day.

It'll be cooler as temperatures only top out in the 60s Monday afternoon.

Plenty of sunshine and comfortable conditions heading into Tuesday.

We'll stay quiet, but temperatures will begin to moderate going into Wednesday.

Timing on the next front has been a little tricky and up in the air, but as of today, models show it pushing through during the second half of Thanksgiving and into early Friday morning.

Bradley GFS model

So, I'm keeping scattered showers and mild conditions (70s) in the forecast for Thanksgiving.

Check back with us in the days ahead for the latest developments.

Cooler weather will look to follow thereafter.

Have a great rest of the weekend!