More clouds and warmer conditions this week

We couldn't really ask for too much nicer weather to round out the weekend.

It was a pretty seasonable April day as highs settled into the upper 70s under plenty of sunshine.

Hopefully you were able to enjoy the nice conditions at some point today!

It will be another cool and relatively comfortable night across Acadiana as temperatures fall back into the middle to upper 50s by tomorrow morning.

High pressure aloft and at the surface will start to make its jog off to our east on Monday which will begin a warmer stretch of weather for Acadiana.

Southeasterly winds will get reestablished across the region on Monday which will help to push temperatures into the lower 80s by the afternoon.

Bradley Graf Model

More high-level clouds will work their way into the area throughout the day, but nothing that will cause any rain nor issues.

Humidity will be a touch higher, but will become more noticeable by Tuesday and through mid-week.

In fact, warm and humid conditions can be expected for Tuesday and Wednesday as highs climb into the lower to even middle 80s.

There will be a slight chance to see a spotty shower both days with the heating of the day, but rain chances will remain fairly low.

We'll be in the mid-80s on Thursday as our next upper-level disturbance begins to approach from the west as moisture continues to build in.

As of now, best rain chances appear to arrive late Thursday going into portions of Friday.

Exact timing on how quickly that feature clears the region is still a bit murky at this point.

Most models do try and push the feature through in time to give way to nicer and slightly cooler conditions heading into the upcoming weekend.

Continue to check back in with us for the latest information.

Have a great week, y'all!

