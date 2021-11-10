More clouds and mild Wednesday; scattered showers arrive ahead of a cold front Thursday

Chilly once again out the door this Wednesday morning with temperatures in the lower 50s across the area.

Southerly winds today will lead to an increase in low-level moisture and more clouds.

It'll stay mild as temperatures push the middle 70s this afternoon.

We can not totally rule out a passing shower today, but most of us we will remain dry.

Not nearly as cool tonight with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

Scattered showers and maybe a couple of thunderstorms will be possible during the first half of the day tomorrow as a cold front pushes through.

Skies will gradually look to clear as the afternoon wears on tomorrow.

It'll stay mild as temperatures continue to push the middle 70s.

It won't be until we get a secondary push in the upper-levels Friday that much cooler conditions start filtering into the area.

Mostly sunny skies expected heading into the weekend.

It will be cool as afternoon highs settle into the 60s.

Cold mornings with temperatures in the 40s.

Generally nice conditions will stick around at least the early parts of next week.

Have a great day!