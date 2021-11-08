Moderating temperatures ahead of next cool front

After a chilly Monday night, milder temperatures are in the forecast for Acadiana through Thursday before the next cool front brings another round of cooler weather into the weekend.

In the near term, look for low temperatures by morning generally to be in the mid-40s, but it should be a little cooler in outlying areas.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In addition, there is the chance of some patchy fog developing by daybreak as temperatures and dew points meet-up prior to daybreak and nearly calm winds are expected.

Any fog that does develop will burn-off quickly Tuesday morning with mostly sunny skies yielding to a gradual increase of high clouds from the west as we progress into the afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

High temperatures Tuesday should reach the mid-70s.

A light southeasterly return flow will become established across the region into Tuesday night, insuring readings by Wednesday morning will be closer to the low-mid 50s...which is actually normal for this time of year.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Wednesday is expected to be a mostly cloudy and mild day with highs again in the mid-70s, limited by cloud cover...a few intervals of sun though may get a few spots into the upper 70s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It will be even milder Wednesday night into Thursday morning as the southerly flow from the Gulf freshens, so lower 60s expected into Thursday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Our next cool front, along with a pretty good chance of scattered showers, and perhaps a few thunderstorms, look to arrive during the morning hours Thursday.

Skies may clear into the latter part of Thursday afternoon, and with westerly winds anticipated, we could hit 80° before the cooler air spills into the region behind the front Thursday night.

Friday into the weekend appear promising with sunny and seasonably cool conditions.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Much of next week also looks quiet and seasonably cool, but there appears to be a change to a more active pattern toward the end of next week and following weekend, while the longer-range projections appear warmer and quite possibly wetter into portions of Thanksgiving week.

------------------------------------------------------------

