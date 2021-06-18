Watch
Models trending worst weather east of Acadiana

Posted at 11:15 PM, Jun 17, 2021
There was little change with the potential tropical cyclone in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday evening, while the latest suite of models are beginning to insist that the worst weather with this system should stay mostly east of the Acadiana area.

Potential Tropical Cyclone #3 is still expected to become a low-end tropical storm prior to landfall somewhere in southern or southeastern Louisiana Friday night into Saturday morning with the main impact being the threat of heavy rainfall staying east of Acadiana.

For now, it appears that the greatest risk of tropical showers and a few storms will arrive in the area Friday afternoon into Friday night but may just exit the area by Saturday morning.

Stay with KATC, katc.com and social media for the latest.

