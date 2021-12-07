Milder weather to return

Acadiana will see milder conditions return to the area later this week, but not before another night of chilly misty drizzle and scattered showers.

Temperatures will hold steady mostly in the lower 50s overnight with misty, "foggyish" conditions continuing.

In fact, the National Weather Service has portions of Acadiana under a Dense Fog Advisory in place through 9 am Wednesday, where visibilities look to be lowest, primarily across the coastal parishes of the area.

Rob Perillo/KATC

An upper level disturbance will traverse Southern Louisiana overnight likely continuing to generate scattered, mostly light rain shower activity.

Rob Perillo/KATC

See the latest Power Doppler 3 Radar.

The pattern won't change a whole lot for our Wednesday morning, but as the upper disturbance exits the area, clouds should thin and Acadiana should see some intervals of sun Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures should rise back to near normal Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid-upper 60s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A warm front will push northward across the region Wednesday night into Thursday generating more clouds and some shower activity.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday morning should hold closer to the mid-upper 50s to lower 60s, with highs Thursday afternoon rising back into the mid-upper 70s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It will get breezy and quite warm Friday ahead of a strong front that will arrive by Saturday morning.

The record high for Friday afternoon is 82° set in 2007, and that record may be threatened, or the chance of it being tied.

Showers and storms will be likely with the next cool front which looks to arrive closer to Saturday morning, with any substantial severe weather dynamics now appearing to advance farther northward away from our area.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Following the front it looks to turn sharply cooler Saturday afternoon with reading dropping into the 50s, with lows possibly dipping down toward the upper 30s for Sunday morning.

Following the front, fair and seasonably cool weather will last Sunday into Monday, with another warm-up anticipated for the rest of next week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

