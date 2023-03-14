Milder ahead of next weather-maker early Friday

After another chilly night, look for milder temperatures to return to Acadiana ahead of our next weather-maker that arrives by Friday morning.

In the near term, a weak upper disturbance traversing the area with in and out cloud cover and a few light showers should move east of the region later this evening.

Rob Perillo/KATC

And with clearing skies late, our temperatures will drop into the low-mid 40s by Wednesday morning...a few degrees chillier than it was Tuesday morning.

Milder temperatures will ensue under full sunshine into Wednesday afternoon as our winds gradually turn east-southeastward.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Wednesday should be the best weather day of the week with seasonably mild conditions in the afternoon as temperatures rise toward the lower 70s.

It will likely become windy and warmer Thursday as our next weather system takes shape across Texas.

Temperatures Thursday will push into the upper 70s to lower 80s after a milder morning start closer to the low-mid 50s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Thursday should be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a quick passing shower, primarily during the morning hours, with rain chances no higher than 20%.

Winds Thursday should increase to 15-25 mph from the south along with gusts likely to approach the 30 mph range.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The big action arrives overnight Thursday into Friday morning in the form of another relatively strong cold front for the time of year.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Expect showers and thunderstorms to become widespread by Friday morning (and after midnight Thursday) with a possible low-end threat of a few severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has most of Acadiana hatched in for a marginal risk of severe storms up until 7am Friday, with our main concern regarding storms that might contain damaging winds.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In addition, while the front and attendant storms will be moving along at a good pace, we can still expect a good soaking with 1-2" of rain possible.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Hopefully the rains Friday clean out some of the very high tree pollen out of the air.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Following the front Friday, a winter chill will returns for the weekkend with temperatures and cloud cover likely to make it feel more like January!

While we're not expecting and freezes or frost, temperatures at night this weekend will likely range from the upper 30s to the north, and lower 40s farther south and including Lafayette.

And with lingering clouds expected this weekend, it will feel even colder...temperatures may struggle to get into the low-mid 50s for highs...some 20 degrees below normal!

After some rain showers early next week, milder weather should briefly return for the rest of the week with another healthy front possible a week or so down the road.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest, or for you weather nerds, check out the KATC weather models page!

------------------------------------------------------------

