Mild, warm days...pattern change by the weekend

Acadiana can expect quiet and mild to warm weather over the next few days...but a change in the pattern appears to be showing up, toward the end of the week and beyond.

In the near term, look for milder temperatures tonight and over the next few nights as lows climb into the low-mid 60s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

And with dew points expected to rise into the lower 60s, atmospheric saturation (near 100% relative humidity) is expected to occur in the nights ahead, leading to the possibility of patchy dense fog in spots.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It will be back to a sun and high cloud mix along with warmer than normal temperatures Tuesday through Thursday with highs reaching the low-mid 80s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Change should arrive to the area in the form of a frontal trough, and more importantly an increasingly persistent sub-tropical jet pattern, that looks to carry into next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This means cooler, cloudier and a more unsettled pattern with rain chances developing Friday into perhaps portions of the weekend, and for a few days next week.

While not a done deal, the pattern looks to take on a more El Niño-flavored look with the sub-tropical jet stream providing plenty of cloud cover for much of next week, along with the possibility of impulses embedded in the jet to bring several rounds of rain.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It's all adding up to the possibility of some much needed rain for the area with both the Euro and GFS models promising multi-inch rains over the latter part of the 10 Day Forecast.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel