Mild stretch of weather to continue; more active pattern next week

Areas of dense fog will be likely again late tonight into tomorrow morning.

Temperatures are in the 60s this evening and will eventually bottom out in the mid-upper 50s for an overnight low.

The fog will lift out by mid-morning Sunday and it'll be back to partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the rest of the day.

Temperatures will continue to run above normal.

Expect highs in the upper 70s by the afternoon.

We'll see a little more of a southerly breeze at around 6-12 mph.

Bradley Graf model

Moisture and clouds will continue to build Sunday night into Monday morning ahead of a frontal boundary.

Overnight lows will only be in the mid-60s.

The front will arrive to the area during the mid-day and afternoon hours on Monday.

Scattered showers and some storms will accompany the frontal passage.

Gusty winds could be possible with a few of the storms, although the severe weather risk is low at this time.

Temperatures will likely still reach the middle 70s out ahead of the boundary Monday.

The front will stall over the northern Gulf waters late Monday, and will actually lift back to the north as a warm front throughout Tuesday.

So, temperatures will look to stay mild as scattered showers remain in the forecast.

Bradley GFS Model

Showers will stick around on Wednesday as another upper-level feature works along the stalled frontal boundary.

Things will look to settle down Thursday and Friday.

BUT, the storm track by the end of the week will then be bypassing us to the north, keeping a southerly flow and warm conditions in place.

Afternoon highs will push the upper 70s to lower 80s both Thursday and Friday, perhaps even into Saturday as well.

A stronger front could arrive by the end of next weekend and send in much cooler weather.

We'll see how the pattern evolves in the days ahead...

Have a great rest of the weekend!